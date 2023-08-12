The Rutherford home offers dual primary bedrooms, primary on main level and primary on upper level for a total 4 bedrooms plus a loft. Both primary bedrooms feature a large walk in closet, double sinks and the main level- a 5 foot shower and the upper level a garden tub with separate shower. The laundry is also conveniently located on the main level. The spacious kitchen has a smooth top stainless range, microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops, and Luxury vinyl plank flooring. There is a 10x12 patio, irrigation system, sod and a gas tankless water heater. Ask about closing cost incentives!
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $358,881
