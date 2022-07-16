4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $359,000

**FINAL AND BEST Offers due 9pm Saturday 7/16** Like-new, pristine Sedge Hollow home boasting a rolling, scenic view with fenced-in backyard, beautifully selected builder upgrades and custom touches that make it move-in ready. 4 bed, 2.5 bath, primary on main with generous walk-in closet. All-tile bathrooms. Kitchen offers all-granite counters, slow-close custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, stylish glass pendant lighting, tile back-splash, & arched entry to dining. Open floor concept and 9' ceilings on first floor for bright, generous living space. All custom blinds throughout purchased & installed in 2019. Home is within 5 minutes of grocery, coffee, dining & more in quickly growing Kernersville. Extremely convenient to I-40, 74 & 285. This home will not last long- showings begin Thursday, 7/15.