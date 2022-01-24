4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $360,000

Beautiful and immaculately maintained Wilmington floor plan from Express homes. Features include extremely spacious bedrooms and closets, large living room with gas logs, formal dining room, and upstairs loft. The generous kitchen features an island, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinet and countertop space with a walk-in pantry and eat-in kitchen, This home is move-in-ready. Primary suite features dual vanities and a separate tub and shower. Enjoy the community and proximity to highways, convenient to both Winston-Salem and Greensboro.