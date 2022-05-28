 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $367,110

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $367,110

Very popular Bailey plan. Primary bedroom on main level. Open kitchen and great room plan with huge sit at bar in kitchen with extra breakfast area. Dual sinks in primary bath with 5 foot shower with glass doors. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Screened porch. 3 huge bedrooms up with additional loft area. Convenient location near major roads.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert