4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $369,900

Beautiful newer construction home in popular Glennstone! 4 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths. The great room features a gas fireplace and opens to Breakfast Area & Kitchen. Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Upgraded Cabinets, Under Cabinet Lights, Pendant Lights Over the Island, Upgraded S.S. Appliances w/ Slide-In Gas Range, Vented Pyramid Style Hood and Dishwasher. Large primary bedroom with en suite bath featuring a large garden tub and separate shower. The living room provides additional living space, great for a home office or playroom! The corner lot is completely fenced with a large patio. Additional driveway parking was added by the seller. Close to I-40! A must-see!