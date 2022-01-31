Highest and Best offers by Sunday 01/30/22 8pm Today. Lovely 2 Story home in Caleb's Creek Neighborhood built by D R Horton-4 Bedroom, 2 and Half Bath Home,2 car garage. Offers Great Room with fire place, dinning room, plus a living room. Big Loft. Neighborhood sidewalks and street lighting make this a perfect place to walk. Must See.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $370,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was caught on video Tuesday clinging to the outside of a mid-sized SUV that was going east on Salem Parkway. The terrifying ride across …
The Triad's fourth measurable snowfall is possible Friday. There has never been more in a single month.
Forty years after opening its doors in Charlotte, the Showmars restaurant chain has come to Winston-Salem.
He was on a training run on Monday when he suffered a heart attack
Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.
On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing.
As more than six months of exploratory drilling comes to an end, a developer still refuses to reveal what he's looking for. An expert suggests mining could be the goal.
The number of COVID cases among students dropped 61% for the week ending Jan. 21.
Q: I recently went to eat at Firebird's restaurant. None of the servers or staff wore masks. I thought Mayor Joines had mandated masks in indo…
The Triad could see its fourth measurable snowfall of 2022 Friday, forecasters say.
40 years ago today: A daring search — by a stuntman and a deputy — uncovered two bodies in an Ashe County mine
On Jan. 25, 1982, the stuntman and country singer Johnny Sands, AKA The Nashville Flame, joined Ashe County Chief Deputy Gene Goss to be lower…