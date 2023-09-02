New Deal of the Month!! - Lexington plan that offers 4 Bedrooms, loft and main level study, formal dining room. Wonderful Kernersville location with easy access to all of the Triad. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Lots of great upgraded options in this home. Builder is offering $10,000 to be used for loan buy down or closing costs when using one of their preferred lender - Offer expires 9/30/23
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $374,900
