Looking for an immaculate home with tons of space and master on the main level in a quiet community near shopping, dining and I-40? Look no further than this spacious, almost new home that is less than 3 years old! This home not only features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 but also a loft / flex space great for a playroom or man cave. This home also features open, eat in kitchen with granite countertops, decorative backsplash, waterproof laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and built-in speakers in the great room. In addition, this property sits next to a vacant lot that is owned by the HOA as well as private view in front and much more! Enjoy warm summer days entertaining in the backyard or playing at the community playground. This home is a must see! Showings begin 6/16/23. Schedule your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
We have a gay kid in the fam.
An unidentified person suffered what was described as a “non-game-related medical event” on Saturday, delaying the start of game one of the NC…
Five schools have new principals, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Monday.
An ESPN director who suffered what was described as a “medical event” before Saturday’s Super Regional baseball game between Alabama and Wake …
Winston-Salem police found the body of a man missing since 2019 at an old horse farm at 400 Everidge Road.