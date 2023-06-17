Looking for an immaculate home with tons of space and master on the main level in a quiet community near shopping, dining and I-40? Look no further than this spacious, almost new home that is less than 3 years old! This home not only features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 but also a loft / flex space great for a playroom or man cave. This home also features open, eat in kitchen with granite countertops, decorative backsplash, waterproof laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and built-in speakers in the great room. In addition, this property sits next to a vacant lot that is owned by the HOA as well as private view in front and much more! Enjoy warm summer days entertaining in the backyard or playing at the community playground. This home is a must see! Showings begin 6/16/23. Schedule your appointment today!