4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $383,310

Wonderful Seagrove plan with large guest suite down with full bath. Open floor plan with large eat at Island in kitchen and sit at bar open to great room. Huge Primary bedroom up with bath with dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower and private toilet closet. Also, screened porch on back of house. Quite neighborhood with easy access to all of the Triad. Quality constructed by local builder with warranties included. Completion date end of April or first of May. Contact agent for Best Offer Worksheet through 1/21/22 @ 5:00