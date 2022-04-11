 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $394,500

Multiple offers...Seller is requesting Best offers submitted by 4/11/2022 at 7:00 pm. Exceptional Opportunity to Beat the Heat this summer with a private inground pool in the desirable Kensington neighborhood! Cathedral Ceilings in the large main level Den with stately masonry gas log fireplace, complete with Oak mantel and Hardwood Floors. The large Eat-in Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, a generous sized pantry, and overlooks the gorgeous Inground Pool and maturely landscaped grounds of this ¾ acre lot. French doors invite you into the sizeable Primary Bedroom and recently updated bath on the main level, additional 3 Bedrooms, and a Full Bath on the second. All this space PLUS, a Bonus Room over the 2-Car Garage! The same owner has lovingly maintained this beautiful property for nearly 20 years; bring your Personal Touch; you just found your Dream Home!

