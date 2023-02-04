Homesite #73- Ready to have your dream kitchen? This kitchen is fit for a chef with its granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. A gorgeous two-story entryway really accentuates this open floor plan. Need more room for entertaining? Then you will love having this flex room making the perfect dining room, playroom, office or whatever your needs may be. The great room is warm and inviting with a cozy fireplace. The primary suite on the main is just off the great room and the en-suite features a double sink vanity, granite countertops, linen closet, and a huge walk-in closet. Upstairs is a spacious loft and 3 secondary bedrooms all with great closets, Jack & Jill bathroom, and an additional full bath. So much room and so many possibilities with this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $397,448
