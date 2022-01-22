4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $397,760

Lot #18- You will love this spacious Callista floor plan! Beautiful rocking chair front porch takes you into the home featuring a lovely formal dining room with coffered ceiling and arched entry. Down the hall you enter the spacious great room with fireplace to keep you warm and cozy. This great room is perfect for entertaining as it looks into a wonderful eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Primary is perfectly tucked away and the en-suite features quartz countertops, tiled shower, and double sink vanity. Secondary bedrooms are generous and share the hall bath. Upstairs provides even more room with a 4th bedroom and full bath, plus an open loft. Great floor plan when you need just a little extra!