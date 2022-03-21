4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $399,000

SUBMIT ALL OFFERS BY 7:00PM SUNDAY 3/20. Spacious home with open floor plan, 2-story foyer and 9 foot ceilings. Beautiful engineered wood floors on the main level. Kitchen with granite tops, breakfast bar, 42" cabinets. Crown molding. Huge screened porch provides additional living space not included in the square footage. Main level bedroom with ensuite bath could be a second master bedroom. Primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, two large closets and adjoining bath. Solar panel provide enough electricity to reduce the electric bill to approx. $30 per month. Move-in ready. Hill in the back yard provides great rear privacy for the fence yard. Hot tub is included in the sale.