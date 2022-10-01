4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $399,900

Beautiful home in Royal Village Estates in Kernersville. Charming front porch lead to the home with an open floor plan and main level hardwoods. The sliding door from the breakfast room leads to an oversized patio with new pergola, firepit and new Bermuda sod in the fenced back yard. The great room has a 2-story shiplap chimney with a custom solid oak mantel above the gas fireplace. The primary suite on the main level features a tray ceiling, and bathroom with shower, and two separate granite topped vanities. The walk-in closet features custom shelving. Upstairs includes 3 additional bedrooms, full bath, and loft overlooking the great room. Home includes so many recent upgrades including light fixtures, custom mirrored frames in both 1st floor bathrooms, and tile backsplash.