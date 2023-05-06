Very popular Bailey plan with Primary on Main. Kitchen offers huge eat at island and bar which is open to great room. Primary bath with 5' shower with glass doors, dual sinks with quartz countertops and large walk in closet for tons of storage. Covered porch off breakfast area. Upstairs has loft and 3 oversized bedroom, 2 linens closets for lots of storage. Builder is offering $10,000. to be used for loan discount points or buy down and closing cost when using one of their preferred lenders. Offer expires 4/30/23