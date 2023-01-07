4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $400,159

Homesite #72- This Richardson plan is simply amazing! The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, tile backsplash, an island, a pantry, and best of all a butler’s pantry! You will just love entertaining here and it's open to the great room making this the perfect space for gathering. The office is located at the back of the home giving you privacy when needed. Upstairs is equally amazing with a spacious bonus room, 3 secondary bedrooms, and a hall bath with double sink vanity. Get ready for the perfect at-home oasis with this gorgeous primary bedroom and en-suite with an amazing walk-in closet. You are not going to want to miss this one!!