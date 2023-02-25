Almost ready to go Lexington plan. Features include downstairs study large enough if need extra bedroom. Open kitchen and great room. Formal dining room and breakfast room. Gas fireplace in great room. Upstairs has loft area and 3 large bedroom and Primary bedroom Laundry room is upstairs for convenience. Primary bath offers dual sinks, garden tub and shower with private potty room. Huge closets. Covered porch and nice yard for entertaining. Quality built by local builder with warranties included