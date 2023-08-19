Wonderful Seagrove plan with huge guest suite on main level with its own full bath. Open plan with formal dining room with coffered ceilings, 2 story foyer, large eat at kitchen island and bar. Oversized primary bedroom with 2 closets, primary bath with garden tub and sep. shower and toilet closet. Upstairs loft area for second entertainment area. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Builder offering $10,000 to be used for loan discount points or closing costs when using one of their preferred lenders and attorney. Ready to move in!