4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $409,900

Welcome to Welden! Stroll down the sidewalk to the playground and many common areas or take a dip in the new community pool. Then come home and relax on the screen porch! This open concept home offers main level primary bedroom and garage. Built in drop zone and beautiful main level laundry even make the clean up more fun. Two large secondary bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath on the second level as well as a fourth bedroom and large loft. Storage closet and unfinished storage room add to the great appeal of this home. Rocking chair front porches on all the houses in this section of Welden makes getting to know your neighbors a breeze. Don't miss this one!