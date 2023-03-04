This beautiful Ranch style home is nestled in the sought-after area of Kernersville and offers many surprises! This fantastic home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms including a primary bedroom on the main level. Located minutes from Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and High Point, this newly-built 2019 abode offers plenty of creature comforts and convenience. Inside, you will find vinyl plank flooring, soft close cabinet doors and drawers throughout, quartz in bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a gas fireplace for cozy nights spent by the fire! The large kitchen includes quartz counters, perfect for cooking up family meals. Other highlights include a huge loft and extra bedroom and bathroom upstairs, an oversized 5 ft. shower in the en-suite, and a covered back porch that overlooks the sizable backyard--over an acre in size and fully fenced! Don’t miss out on your chance to call this house your home. Call now to schedule your showing!