This beautiful Ranch style home is nestled in the sought-after area of Kernersville and offers many surprises! This fantastic home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms including a primary bedroom on the main level. Located minutes from Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and High Point, this newly-built 2019 abode offers plenty of creature comforts and convenience. Inside, you will find vinyl plank flooring, soft close cabinet doors and drawers throughout, quartz in bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a gas fireplace for cozy nights spent by the fire! The large kitchen includes quartz counters, perfect for cooking up family meals. Other highlights include a huge loft and extra bedroom and bathroom upstairs, an oversized 5 ft. shower in the en-suite, and a covered back porch that overlooks the sizable backyard--over an acre in size and fully fenced! Don’t miss out on your chance to call this house your home. Call now to schedule your showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $410,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Black Mountain Chocolate will close for good on March 11, the downtown shop said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil…
Portions of Burke and First streets remained closed most of the day Monday while police investigated an early-morning shooting outside Gatsby’…
Two women were killed late Wednesday in a head-on collision on Interstate 40 near the Stratford Road exit in Winston-Salem, the N.C. Highway P…
A man upset with his order at a Little Caesars in Winston-Salem fires gun at an employee; no one is injured.
A man upset about his order at a Little Caesars Pizza restaurant in Winston-Salem fired a gun Thursday at an employee, authorities said. The b…