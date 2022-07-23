4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $410,000

Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home located in Oxford Ridge. Prepare to be impressed by the moldings, decorative ceilings, and floorplan. The open great room has a fireplace and is just right for gathering and socializing. The kitchen's many features include granite countertops, stainless steel double bowl undermount sink, an eat at island, recessed lighting, pendant lights, staggered cabinets, and a pantry. The large primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and 2 large walk-in closets. The primary bathroom includes a double vanity with quartz countertop and a walk-in shower. One of the best features of this home is the large, private guest suite on the main level. The guest suite has a tray ceiling and a private full bathroom. Loft can be used as a remote workstation, office, game room, etc. Slide-in range, microwave, and refrigerator will remain. Convenient to downtown Kernersville, hwys, shopping areas, and restaurants. Come see why this one won’t last long!