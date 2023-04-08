Beautiful home in highly desirable Brunswick Crossing! Elegant 2 story foyer entryway, 4BR PLUS a flex space! Primary bedroom on main and on second level! Large bedrooms, open concept kitchen and great room with fireplace! Formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, large loft/flex space on level 2 (great for office, secondary den, home school, rec room). Wonderful screened porch off rear of home for enjoying evening tea or cocktails or just enjoying the beautiful NC Spring weather. 2nd primary suite (larger) upstairs has trey ceilings, dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower and private toilet closet. Fully fenced back yard and storage shed that will convey to new buyer! New blinds throughout, easy access to the heart of the Triad, tucked away near end of street, ceiling fans in all rooms. If you want new construction without the wait, this is the home for you!