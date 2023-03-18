Price Reduction. All most NEW home. Features a 9ft ceilings, gas fireplace, large patio, tankless water heater, Cambridge/Atlanta Alpine Cabinets, Elegant Granite counter tops with updated back splash, Hardwoods on main. trey ceiling in master bedroom. This home offers an awesome layout with plenty of space for family and friends.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A multi-tenant strip shopping center in northwest Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in 17 months, this time to a Raleigh group f…
Krispy Kreme Inc. said Wednesday it will not proceed with plans for a $5.8 million expansion of its Winston-Salem operations, which would have…
A Winston-Salem man is facing drug charges after investigators seized more than $1 million in drugs and money from a house and vehicle, author…
Truist Financial Corp. chairman and chief executive William Rogers Jr. received a 27.3% jump in fiscal 2022 total compensation to $13.24 milli…
Lewisville just spent $2M to buy a small lot. Why? The threat of a lawsuit involving N.C. Rep. Jeff Zenger.
A dispute over a proposed development next to Shallowford Square lead to an expensive settlement paid for with public money.