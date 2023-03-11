Very popular Bailey plan located on Cul-de-Sac. Partial brick front with country porch and screened porch on back. Main level primary bedroom. Wonderful kitchen with large eat at bar overlooking great room. LVP flooring in main living area. Gas fireplace and gas stove. Check out the size of the 3 bedrooms upstairs and loft area. Home can be ready in the two months for closing. Builder is offering $10,000 for buy down when using one of our preferred lender and attorney with full price offer.