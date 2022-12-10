4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $415,340

Brand new Cotswold III plan - Open kitchen area with oversized kitchen island and formal dining room with coffered ceiling. This home has it all. Primary bedroom on main level and additional bedroom and full bath. Oversized eat at island with storage underneath. Upstairs with large loft and 2 more bedrooms. Located on cul-de-sac with nice yard. Builder offering with preferred lender 2-1 buydown which helps make your mortgage payments for the first 2 years. Quality built by local builder with warranties included.