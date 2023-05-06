Wonderful Seagrove plan with huge guest suite on main level with its own full bath. Open plan with formal dining room with coffered ceilings, 2 story foyer, large eat at kitchen island and bar. Oversized primary bedroom with 2 closets, primary bath with garden tub and sep. shower and toilet closet. Upstairs loft area for second entertainment area. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Builder offering $10,000 to be used for 2/1 buyer when using one of their preferred lenders. Ready to move in!
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $419,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Of the six venomous snake species native to North Carolina, three are rattlesnakes – the timber, the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback.
Spivey spent 45 years coaching and teaching in the Winston-Salem area
The family of an elderly High Point man killed in a golf cart accident at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist on April 14 is pursuing claims aga…
A Winston-Salem man pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of a man in 2020 during a home invasion and robbery.
The historic — and iconic — Arby’s sign shaped like a giant cowboy hat has been taken down from its spot on Knollwood Street after decades of …