4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $420,000

This immaculately kept home is located in one of the Triad's most desirable cities and has upgrades well beyond its price point. Custom designed California closets adorn every single closet in this home including the pantry and bonus room areas, and the oversized garden tub is something you must see in person to believe. The customization carries through to the exterior as well with the maintenance free Trex composite deck and the fully finished 2 car garage with Epoxy showroom floors. Schedule your showing today to see why this home is above the rest.

