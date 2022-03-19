Lot#11-The Callista floor plan has a beautiful rocking chair front porch that takes you into the home featuring a lovely formal dining room. Down the hall, you enter the spacious great room with a fireplace to keep you warm and cozy. This great room is perfect for entertaining as it looks into a wonderful eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. You will also love the extra space that you get with the sunroom. Primary is perfectly tucked away and the en-suite features granite countertops, tiled shower, and double sink vanity. Secondary bedrooms are generous and share the hall bath. Upstairs provides even more room with a 4th bedroom and full bath, plus an open loft. Great floor plan when you need just a little extra!
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $420,415
Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red.
About 160 local officials joined NASA, the U.S. Space Command and other agencies last month in a simulated scenario that put Winston-Salem in the crosshairs of a potentially destructive asteroid speeding toward Earth.
Dr. Anne White's license has been suspended indefinitely. Move comes after years of investigation.
After eight months of uncertainty, a company executive says he plans to develop a mining operation with a fully exposed, 61-acre extraction pit just a few hundred yards from West Yadkin Elementary School.
The 23-9 Demon Deacons will take on Towson at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Joel Coliseum
Forsyth County is considering a new plan for an event center that would site the building on a tract of nearly 200 acres that the county owns …
The mother of a student at Paisley IB Magnet School was charged with having a handgun on school property on Monday, after deputies searched he…
Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.
Justin Allen Bolden was convicted Friday of charges that he stabbed his boss, Jimmy Stanley, more than 30 times in a hotel room the night after the two men partied at a local strip club, consuming alcohol and illegal drugs. Stanley said in a statement to a Forsyth County judge that he still doesn't know why Bolden stabbed him and that he suffers emotionally and physically from the attack.
Wells Fargo plans to close downtown Winston-Salem branch
Nighttime drivers on Interstate 40 in Forsyth County need to be aware of lanes closing for ongoing road and bridge rehabilitation projects.