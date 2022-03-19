 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $420,415

Lot#11-The Callista floor plan has a beautiful rocking chair front porch that takes you into the home featuring a lovely formal dining room. Down the hall, you enter the spacious great room with a fireplace to keep you warm and cozy. This great room is perfect for entertaining as it looks into a wonderful eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. You will also love the extra space that you get with the sunroom. Primary is perfectly tucked away and the en-suite features granite countertops, tiled shower, and double sink vanity. Secondary bedrooms are generous and share the hall bath. Upstairs provides even more room with a 4th bedroom and full bath, plus an open loft. Great floor plan when you need just a little extra!

