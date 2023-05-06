Looking for large guest bedroom with full bath on Main level - Here it is! Seagrove plan offers open kitchen area with large eat at island and bar area. Primary upstairs, large loft area and huge bedroom. Home is located at end of road backing up to private farm. Very convenient subdivision to all Triad. Historical Kernersville area. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Builder is offer $10,000 toward buy down on interest rates when using one of our preferred lender, and attorney with full price offer. Offer ends April 30, 2023