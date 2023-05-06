Looking for large guest bedroom with full bath on Main level - Here it is! Seagrove plan offers open kitchen area with large eat at island and bar area. Primary upstairs, large loft area and huge bedroom. Home is located at end of road backing up to private farm. Very convenient subdivision to all Triad. Historical Kernersville area. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Builder is offer $10,000 toward buy down on interest rates when using one of our preferred lender, and attorney with full price offer. Offer ends April 30, 2023
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $424,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Of the six venomous snake species native to North Carolina, three are rattlesnakes – the timber, the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback.
Spivey spent 45 years coaching and teaching in the Winston-Salem area
The family of an elderly High Point man killed in a golf cart accident at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist on April 14 is pursuing claims aga…
A Winston-Salem man pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of a man in 2020 during a home invasion and robbery.
The historic — and iconic — Arby’s sign shaped like a giant cowboy hat has been taken down from its spot on Knollwood Street after decades of …