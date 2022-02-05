4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $427,411

Lot #19- The Seeley plan features a wonderful office space that you will love. Fantastic kitchen with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, large pantry, and island that is open to the great room. Right off the great room is a covered porch that is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Upstairs the lovely primary suite includes a huge walk-in closet and en-suite with a double sink vanity, and large linen closet. There are also three spacious secondary bedrooms and a full bath but this plan wouldn’t be complete without a very roomy loft. This loft even has a walk-in closet that is perfect for additional storage.