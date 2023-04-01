Seagrove plan with huge guest suite on main level with private bath attached. Open floorplan with 2 story foyer, eat at kitchen island and eat at bar area. Formal dining room. Oversized primary bedroom with 2 closets. Primary bath with garden tub and separate shower and dual sinks. Private toilet closet. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. With preferred lender builder is paying for 2/1 buy-down with makes part of mortgage payments for first 2 years.