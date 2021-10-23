4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $429,900

Arden Homes presents their "Brandt-D" home design in the newest phase of Welden Village, Southgreen! Front porch living. Open concept floor plan with large island, quartz counters, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances in kitchen. Primary bedroom and home office on the main level. Every bedroom has walk-in closet. Dedicated laundry room on main level. Gas log fireplace. 3 bedrooms + loft upstairs. Come join this beautiful master-planned community, combining small town comfort and big city conveniences with vernacular architecture, historical character, and attention to detail. AMENITIES GALORE: new Creek Club pool, walking trails, sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, plus more to come! Visit our sales center at 2020 Welden Ridge Road every Sat/Sun 2-5PM or call for a personal appointment. Under construction - contact listing agent for est. completion.