4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $430,000

Homesite 7. This house is ready for you! You are greeted with a gorgeous two-story entryway that really accentuates this open floor plan. Such a spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry. Need more room for entertaining? Then you will love having the dining room with its beautiful coffered ceiling. The great room is warm and inviting with a cozy fireplace and is made for relaxing. The primary suite on the main is just off the great room and the en-suite features a double sink vanity, granite countertops, linen closet, and a huge walk-in closet. Upstairs is a spacious loft and 3 secondary bedrooms all with great closets, Jack & Jill bathroom, and an additional full bath. So much room and so many possibilities with this one! Great builder incentive is currently being offered when using preferred lenders.

