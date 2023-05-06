Brand new Seagrove floor plan. Main level guest suite with full bath. Large Upstairs loft area for additional entertainment area. Located on Cul-de-Sac. Screened porch with additional patio. Open kitchen area with large eat at bar and island. Convenient subdivision in the heart of the Triad - Easy access to all major highway and Historical Downtown Kernersville. Builder offering $10,000 to help with loan buy down or closing cost when using one of our preferred lenders with a full price offer.