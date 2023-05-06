Brand new Seagrove floor plan. Main level guest suite with full bath. Large Upstairs loft area for additional entertainment area. Located on Cul-de-Sac. Screened porch with additional patio. Open kitchen area with large eat at bar and island. Convenient subdivision in the heart of the Triad - Easy access to all major highway and Historical Downtown Kernersville. Builder offering $10,000 to help with loan buy down or closing cost when using one of our preferred lenders with a full price offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $432,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Of the six venomous snake species native to North Carolina, three are rattlesnakes – the timber, the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback.
Spivey spent 45 years coaching and teaching in the Winston-Salem area
The family of an elderly High Point man killed in a golf cart accident at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist on April 14 is pursuing claims aga…
A Winston-Salem man pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of a man in 2020 during a home invasion and robbery.
The historic — and iconic — Arby’s sign shaped like a giant cowboy hat has been taken down from its spot on Knollwood Street after decades of …