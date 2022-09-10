 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $435,000

Welcome to this gorgeous home that has ALL the upgrades: stone meets you at the front of the home, when you come into the house, LVP floors are throughout the entire downstairs & up the stairs. Formal dining room has crown molding, chair railing & custom chandelier. The butlers pantry has granite counters tops and across from that is a large walk in pantry. Kitchen has an oversized island, granite counter tops, lots of extra cabinets that are soft close, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Living room is cozy with built in shelves and fireplace. Downstairs has a home office with a half bath. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms with walk in closets. The loft is very spacious and great for relaxing. Laundry room has cabinets for storage. Primary bedroom has sitting room attached and is great for reading and relaxing, primary bathroom has granite counters tops, tile floors, 2 sinks, separate tub/shower with tile and WIC has new built in shelves. This home is an absolute must see!

