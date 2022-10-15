4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $435,000

Lot #2- The Seeley plan features a wonderful floor plan with plenty of space for the whole family. The office is perfect for working at home. Fantastic kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, large pantry, and island that is open to the great room. Right off the great room is a covered porch that is great for relaxing and entertaining. Upstairs the lovely primary suite includes a huge walk-in closet and en-suite with a double sink vanity, and a large linen closet. There are also three spacious secondary bedrooms and a full bath. This plan wouldn’t be complete without a very roomy loft. This loft even has a walk-in closet that is perfect for additional storage.