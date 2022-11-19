4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $435,000

Welcome home to this move-in-ready beauty! Covered front porch exudes hospitality. Incredible floor plan that allows for easy flow between living areas. You'll love the look of the kitchen that boasts recessed lights, undercabinet lights, tile backsplash, tons of cabinets, pantry, kitchen island, granite countertops, and more. Large and comfy living room features gas log fireplace and large windows flooding the room with natural light! All bedrooms are upstairs! Laundry room is also located on the second floor. Primary bedroom features vaulted tray ceiling, ensuite bath, and walk-in closet! Enjoy loads of space in the backyard! Plenty of space for gardening, run around and play, or just enjoy the area! Walking trail behind the community! Home was built with energy efficiency in mind! Convenient to Union Cross Rd, I-40, shopping and restaurants! See Agent Remarks.