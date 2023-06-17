Homesite#66- You will fall in love with this Nanatahala plan! You are greeted with a gorgeous two-story entryway that really accentuates this open floor plan. Such a spacious eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry. Need more room for entertaining? Then you will love having the dining room with its beautiful coffered ceiling. The great room is warm and inviting with a cozy fireplace and flows into the sunroom made for relaxing. The primary suite on the main is just off the great room and the en-suite features a double sink vanity, granite countertops, linen closet, and huge walk-in closet. Upstairs is a spacious loft and 3 secondary bedrooms all with great closets, Jack & Jill bathroom, and an additional full bath. So much room and so many possibilities with this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $437,232
Related to this story
Most Popular
We have a gay kid in the fam.
An unidentified person suffered what was described as a “non-game-related medical event” on Saturday, delaying the start of game one of the NC…
Five schools have new principals, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Monday.
An ESPN director who suffered what was described as a “medical event” before Saturday’s Super Regional baseball game between Alabama and Wake …
Winston-Salem police found the body of a man missing since 2019 at an old horse farm at 400 Everidge Road.