4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $439,500

This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home offers so much from the moment you first drive up the winding driveway making you feel you are entering a peaceful retreat Nestled on 1.77 acres this well maintained cape cod offers both privacy and convenience. The rocking chair front porch welcomes you to this home Living room has gas log fireplace and open floor plan into the spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, Jenn Air cooktop, wall oven, island and refrigerator remains. Breakfast nook includes a built in secretary & overlooks the back yard where you are likely to see wildlife. Both the primary and a second bedroom or office are located on the main level. Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms and a 3rd full bath. The screen porch and deck will provide for many hours of outdoor enjoyment. Additionally this home offers parking for 5 cars in the main level and basement garages. Roof is approximately 5 years old. This lovely home is move in ready. See it today. This one won't last.

