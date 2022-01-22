Arden Homes presents their "Cridland - A" home design in Welden Village! Front porch living. Open concept floor plan with large island, beautiful quartz counters, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances in kitchen. Spare bedroom on the main level. Primary BR has huge walk-in closet, double vanity, and upgraded walk-in tile shower. Dedicated laundry room connects to primary closet - talk about functional! Gas log fireplace. Enjoy NC weather on the screened porch, year-round! Come join this beautiful master-planned community, combining small town comfort and big city conveniences with vernacular architecture, historical character, and attention to detail. AMENITIES GALORE: new Creek Club pool, walking trails, sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, plus more to come! Visit our sales center at 1004 Beechcrest Drive (lot 9) Fri-Sun 2-5PM or call for a personal appointment. Under construction - est. completion Spring 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $439,900
