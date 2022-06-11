There is room for everyone in this beautiful home! The downstairs flow is perfect for entertaining starting with the spacious dining room with bay window. The gorgeous kitchen includes a huge island with barstool seating, granite tops with coordinating tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a sink that looks out over the backyard. The kitchen is open to the spacious but cozy living room with gas log fireplace. A bedroom on the main level would be great as an office or for visiting friends or family members. All bedrooms have walk in closets! The primary suite plus two more generously sized bedrooms are upstairs along with a large bonus room that can be used as a bedroom if preferred. The primary bedroom is more than large enough for your oversized furniture and there's plenty of room for two in the natural light filled primary bathroom. Outside you will enjoy a covered patio off the kitchen/breakfast area and a flat yard surrounded by a privacy fence. This home has it all!
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $440,000
