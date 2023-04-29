Need primary down and extra bedroom down - Here it is . Cotswold III plan with unbelievable kitchen. Huge formal dining room. Very open kitchen great room plan. Upstairs has large loft plus oversized bonus room for all types of entertainment. Subdivision located with easy access to all major highways and Historic Downtown Kernersville. Builder is offering $10,000 when using one of the preferred lenders to be used for loan discount points or buyer down and closing cost.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $445,267
