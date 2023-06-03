Make your next move into this nearly new, move-in-ready home. The open concept main level allows for easy entertaining and flexible living. The durable and easy-to-maintain engineered hardwoods stretch across most of the main level. The main level primary suite offers ample space to stretch out and a bathroom with a tiled shower, double sinks, and a large walk-in closet with custom-built organizers. Three more spacious bedrooms upstairs provide room for family, guests, or extra office space. The bonus loft area can be anything you dream of a theater, workout space, or home school room. House has one of the largest lots in the development. All of this with a lower tax rate!!