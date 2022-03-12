Arden Homes presents their "Cridland-A" home design in the newest borough at Welden Village, SOUTHGREEN! Featuring an open floor plan with a guest bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms + loft upstairs. The daylight filled dining area and cozy gas log fireplace with brick surround in the great room are a bliss. Multi-panel sliding door to the patio. Gourmet kitchen includes a wall oven and gas cooktop with hood vent above and pots/pans drawers below. Exterior will be white with black accents. Come join this beautiful master-planned community, combining small town comfort and big city conveniences with vernacular architecture, historical character, and attention to detail. AMENITIES GALORE: new Creek Club pool, walking trails, sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, plus more to come! Visit our sales center at 1004 Beechcrest Drive Fri-Sun 1-4PM or call for a personal appointment. Estimated completion Spring 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $459,900
