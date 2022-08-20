Lot #2- The Seeley plan features a wonderful floor plan with plenty of space for the whole family. The office is perfect for working at home. Fantastic kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, large pantry, and island that is open to the great room. Right off the great room is a covered porch that is great for relaxing and entertaining. Upstairs the lovely primary suite includes a huge walk-in closet and en-suite with a double sink vanity, and a large linen closet. There are also three spacious secondary bedrooms and a full bath. This plan wouldn’t be complete without a very roomy loft. This loft even has a walk-in closet that is perfect for additional storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $470,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A federal judge in Charlotte ordered Thursday that a former Novant Health executive, who claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired from his job b…
Pulliams Hotdogs & BBQ is closed this week because of illness.
K&W Cafeterias sold to Louisiana company. Restaurants to remain open and no layoffs expected, official says.
K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods for 85 years, has been sold for an undisclosed price to Louis…
Hops Burger Bar has closed for good in Winston-Salem. Labor shortage, rising food costs among the culprits, says co-owner.
Hops Burger Bar has closed its Winston-Salem location at 901 Reynolda Road.
Winston-Salem is faced with the need to make $5 million in improvements to Truist Stadium, in response to facility standards issued by Major L…
Forsyth County has its first two confirmed cases of monkeypox, the county health department said Monday.
Carter High and Gibson and Griffith elementary schools will have new principals.
Two veteran female bartenders are planning to open Hel’s, a new bar at 545 N. Trade St.
Amber Lynn, Zack Ore mix it up in first Sportsman race at Bowman Gray Stadium; Riley Neal disqualified after victory
The final night of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium is already serving up story lines.
Authorities seized more than 150 pounds of marijuana and products related to it, along with other illegal drugs, three fully automatic weapons…