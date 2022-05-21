4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $474,918

Gorgeous Home Better Than New with the NEW Circle Driveway, 6 Ft. Privacy Fencing, New Landscaping, New 16x16 Screened Porch, 50amp Power Inlet for Portable Generator, 50amp power outlet for RV. Spacious Open Floor Plan, Living Rm or Home Office as they use it for, Formal Dining and Large Breakfast area, ML Master w/Huge WIC, sep Shower/Tub. ML 2 Bedrooms with Jack n Jill Bath. Bonus 4th Bedrooms up w/Full Bath. Walk out Attic Storage. ALL Appliances Remain! Two Car Garage, with built in Shelving, Quite Private Street, Close to Everything, County Taxes