4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $479,900

Arden Homes presents their "Fisher II-C" home design in the newest borough at Welden Village, SOUTHGREEN! Move in this Fall! With 3 main level bedrooms and a 4th plus bonus room upstairs, this floorplan boasts comfort and functionality. Arden's designer selected stunning finishes, including quartz countertops in the chef's kitchen - gas cook top with vent hood, built-in wall oven, pantry, island. Cozy gas log fireplace in the great room with vaulted ceiling. James Hardie Color Plus exterior in the color "Deep Ocean". Come join this beautiful master-planned community, combining small town comfort and big city conveniences with vernacular architecture, historical character, and attention to detail. AMENITIES GALORE: Creek Club pool, walking trails, sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, plus more to come! Visit our sales center at 1004 Beechcrest Drive Fri-Sun 1-5PM or call for a personal appointment. Save $ w/ preferred lender & closing attorney.