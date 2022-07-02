4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $485,000

Would you like to live in a brand new home in Kernersville? Come in and see this four bedroom home, (Primary on the main) with a beautiful bonus/multi-purpose room, 400 square feet of eave storage. It will exceed your expectations. This home has so much to offer, with tall ceilings, custom staircase, wonderful crown molding, and more! Woodcross Development will have a walking trail, a gazebo, as well as sidewalks and street lighting. More pictures will be added as construction proceeds. Approved buyer's are eligible for a $2000 preferred lender credit! The expected completion date of 5919 Crossview Drive is late June, 2022.