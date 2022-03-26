4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $487,422

Lot#13-The Roland plan is simply the best! This plan is perfect for entertaining or spreading out with a spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, island, and large pantry. Need more room for entertaining? Then you will love having this formal dining room with its beautiful coffered ceiling. Continue the entertaining to a great outdoor space with the covered porch. The office is located at the front of the home giving you some privacy when needed. Upstairs you will find a space that features 3 secondary bedrooms, a very roomy loft and a gorgeous primary suite that features a linen closet, two vanities, water closet and not one but TWO walk-in closets! What more could you want in a home?