Fantastic home in sought after location! This home has fresh interior paint and partial flooring replacement. Discover a bright and open interior with plenty of natural light and a neutral color palette, complimented by a fireplace. You'll love cooking in this kitchen, complete with a spacious center island and a sleek backsplash. Relax in your primary suite with a walk in closet included. Additional bedrooms provide nice living or office space. The primary bathroom is fully equipped with a separate tub and shower, double sinks, and plenty of under sink storage. The back yard is the perfect spot to kick back with the included sitting area. Hurry, this won’t last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $490,000
